Before and After the Elections (video)

What to expect on election day, what to do about it, and what comes after the opposition wins a big victory?

The big story right now is that the opposition party, the Democrats, has the chance for a decisive victory that creates conditions for the systemic change this country badly needs.

Of course the Trump regime will try to halt this. That is absolutely normal in such historical conditions. And they can be made to fail. And can be mocked.

A big enough margin will deter people from cheating for the losing side. And adherence to the rule of law means punishment for those who break the law in elections. Every gambit that cannot be deterred can be defeated.

After victory, the new majority should move quickly to signal that it is the party that opposes money in politics, that fights corruption, that will work for economic justice. This would be a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Glenn and I work through all of this. I hope you enjoy watching and listening. Please share with those who will be interested.

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