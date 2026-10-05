Basic Political Wisdom (Kharkiv Meditations, 10/10)

At night last month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, I was moved to record a cycle of thoughts. This is the final one: on basic political wisdom. By that I mean nothing more than a few answers to questions that I get asked a lot, on issues where historical examples, consensus in political science, and experience of recent elections give me some confidence in the answers. This is the video that is most directly relevant to the US midterms; but it also flows naturally from the larger concerns of the previous nine meditations, which were published here in the last couple of days and in September. Please feel free to share this one and all of the others! A last word: thanks to friends in Ukraine who help me to get around and therefore to think.

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