“Autumn in the sky…

Four Poems by Svitlana Povaliaieva

•••

Autumn in the sky, autumn in the air

In the wind September and a barefoot woman

wades out slowly against time

None of the shores echoes in her heart

One day to August

•••

One August day

You’ll slip from your stillness to the human shore

But find no words

Your wings will convulse

Autumn butterfly in a spiderweb

Sing

•••

When you sing in the shower

When you dance with your shadow in the kitchen

When you talk to the trees, the river, the animals

When you rush to throw off your shoes to go barefoot

When you laugh and cry with and against the wind

When you run to the flood with outstretched hands

When you climb so very very high and stop just before you leap

Because it seems to you that you can fly

Although you know that no you can’t fly

When you don’t remember when and how you do all this

When you suddenly become a book that isn’t you

•••

I’m a pilot,

I’m a ball,

I’m a woman, struck

deaf blind

until now a mother

and still one

so long as the force

of love and fury

holds up the world

and someone’s child

I’ll be a light

when I die

•••Svitlana Povaliaieva (b. 1974) is a Ukrainian poet, journalist, and activist. Her two sons served in the Ukrainian armed forces after the full-scale Russian invasion of February 2022. Her younger son Roman Ratushnyi was killed in action that June. Her elder son Vasyl Ratushnyi was killed in action in February of last year. These four poems are published here in my translation with her permission.

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Kharkiv, September 2026, TS

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