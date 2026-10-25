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Judy W.'s avatar
Judy W.
5d

I smiled while reading this woman’s beautiful poetry. Then I read her story and I am crying for her. I am crying for the world.

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Virginia Witmer's avatar
Virginia Witmer
5d

The second poem is a particular delight. Thank you, Timothy Snyder. (92, Chicago, ICE sirens 24/7, gulag.) Have read you since 2010, heard you at CHF, admire you for your hard work for Ukraine. Learned the country from “God’s Playground” of Norman Davies who made Ukraine sound like US (relationship to Polish empire). Hoping we don’t do the opposite and yield to Russia, but the Koch influence related in The New York Times today is terrifying.

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