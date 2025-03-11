People keep writing to ask what they can do to help Ukraine. The country's soldiers face renewed attacks from Russia. There is a simple way to make sure that more Ukrainian soldiers survive, and to send a message that we support them: by funding armored evacuation vehicles. I am announcing a campaign to do that right now.

These are very unusual vehicles built to specifications that allow them to function at the front. They give the courageous drivers and medics a better chance of fulfilling their mission of rescuing wounded Ukrainian soldiers, and of surviving themselves. Russia targets medical facilities, including frontline evacuation teams.

Our goal is to finance two of these vehicles quickly, so that they can be ordered by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health right away. I am organizing this fundraiser together with my Polish friend, the extraordinary activist Sławek Sierakowski. His Polish platform is here. We started in Poland yesterday and we are, as I write, minutes away from raising the $300,000 needed for the first armored ambulance! Amazing work from the Poles. Now let’s see how quickly we can raise the second $300,000 for the second vehicle.

I hope that we can catch up quickly and fund the second vehicle, using this platform from United24.

I want to thank everyone who joined in the first two big fundraisers I did together with United24: the first was for drone detection systems, and the second was for mine-clearing robots. In both cases, were were able to meet our goals, and to save many, many lives. In both cases I asked Ukrainian colleagues what was needed most. This time the answer was armored ambulances. So I have alread made a donation today, in the hopes that you will join me. Here is the link. Show Ukrainians that they are not alone.

Today American and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting in Saudi Arabia. I wish I could say that this will bring the war to an end. The Russian ground attacks will continue until the balance of the conflict shifts, until Ukraine's and its allies find a way to demonstrate to Moscow that continuing the invasion is impossible. We must all hope for peace, but react to the reality of an ongoing war. Medics are risking their lives right now. So please do what you can.

Armored Ambulances