Johan
1d

Judge Reyes just proved what you documented: DHS targeted Haitians in Springfield based on racial animus, not law. The ruling confirms the regime fabricated justifications for ethnic cleansing while the president posted videos depicting the Obamas as apes.

This connects directly to what I have also written in “The Leverage Structure” and “How State Terror Becomes Normalized.”

The mechanism is identical whether it’s Epstein files or deportation operations: use state power to target specific groups, lie about the justification, ignore courts when they block you, appeal and continue anyway.

Springfield got a reprieve, not a victory. The regime learned from Minneapolis: move faster, hit multiple cities simultaneously, overwhelm judicial capacity to respond. Haitians are still preparing. Churches are still organizing. Because everyone understands what you documented: this isn’t about immigration enforcement. It’s racial targeting using federal apparatus.

The emotional drive is racist. The legal justification is fabricated. The operational goal is ethnic cleansing and voter suppression. Courts can slow it, but they can’t stop a regime that ignores rulings.

The question is whether courts blocking unconstitutional actions matters when the regime just appeals and continues operations anyway.

Springfield shows the structure: fabricate crisis, deploy federal force, get blocked by courts, ignore courts, escalate elsewhere. That’s not rule of law. That’s authoritarian capture of federal apparatus for racial purging.

Your work documenting this matters. Keep documenting and sharing.

—Johan

Behavioral Scientist / Foreign Policy

Irene Tomaszewski
1d

Thank you, for your work in defence of democracy in your own country and for your support for Ukraine.

