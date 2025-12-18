Lots of bad news, I know. But there is also some good news, thanks to you.

This fall we have been working together to deliver automobiles with drone-jamming equipment to the second corps of the Ukrainian National Guard, known as Khartiia. I know commanders and soldiers there and I have visited them on the front.

These drone-jamming vehicles (refitted trucks and vans) are necessary for the safe transport of medics and the wounded, who will otherwise be targeted and killed by Russian drones. The goal of this fundraiser was one million dollars. The good news is that we are 87% there, thanks to more than five thousand donors.

More than that: thanks to our great Estonian and Ukrainian partners, the vehicles are already being refitted, sent to Kyiv, and then on to the front. There have already been two deliveries — this is a photo of one of the handovers in Kyiv:

If you can, please help us finish the job. The button here will take you to the donation page.

In contributing to this fundraiser you are helping people stay alive, people who volunteered for military service, people who are defending their country against a criminal attack, people who who are taking terrible risks.

This is a time of year when many of us give gifts — this is a gift of life, but also a gift of dignity, reminding people that they are not alone. Thank you.

PS: If you are an American making a larger donation and want a tax deduction, follow these instructions (hit the link, scroll down, find the fundraiser with my name called “Freedom is Action”.)

PPS: Please share this post with others who might want to help:

PPPS: If you prefer to help the Ukrainian state directly, the presidential platform is United 24. They have several excellent fundraisers underway.

PPPPS: Tomorrow Friday 19 December at 10am North American eastern time I will do a substack live video discussion with a distinguished historian of war, Professor Phillips O’Brien, who has been one of the most helpful commentators on the Russo-Ukrainian war. Please join us. If you are a subscriber you will get a notice when we come on.