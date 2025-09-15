Thinking about...

“Always be kind” in Kyiv is a child’s resistance against a world that teaches conquest before compassion.

Kindness here isn’t weakness. It’s survival. And parenting in war isn’t just noble, it’s revolutionary.

Thank you!

2 replies
Too many of our fellow persons and fellow citizens are being swept into an elevation of fascism which is the glorification of violence and the domination of the weak by "the strong". Remarkably, the people who do this are not always those who love committing violence, but those who feel vulnerable and who believe (tragically and wrongly) that bullies and fascists will protect *them* if they are enthusiastically subservient to those who threaten terror and brutality.

All these people must be confronted with as much compassion as possible, and NEVER with violence. Force is only justified in response to an immediate and ongoing attack on someone. And even then it must be measured and proportional to the actual (not the imagined) immediate assault.

Too many people are working to make Kirk the Horst Wessel of American fascism.

Here is part of the legacy of Charlie Kirk: his own words.

*******

- “We made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s.” AmericaFest, December 2023 (a Turning Point USA event)

- “MLK was awful … He’s not a good person. He said one good thing he actually didn’t believe.” AmericaFest, December 2023 (a Turning Point USA event)

- “Death penalties should be public, rapid, and televised.” Wikipedia (French edition), in a panel episode of The Charlie Kirk Show / ThoughtCrime (Feb 2024)

- “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” April 2023, at a Turning Point USA event in Salt Lake City

- “There's not much you can do, folks. You have a government that hates you, you have a traitor as the president. Buy weapons, I keep on saying that. Buy weapons. Buy ammo. if you go into a public place, bring a gun with you and if you live in a state that doesn't allow you to do it, I got nothing for you, man. Thank goodness in Arizona we can carry and we carry.” — October 12, 2023 — The Charlie Kirk Show (Salem Radio Networks)

- “Investigate first, define the crimes later” should be the order of the day. And for even the most minor of offenses, the rule should be: no charity, no goodwill, no mercy.”— How Should Republicans Respond To Fulton County? Indict The Left BY: CHARLIE KIRK ,AUGUST 15, 2023 in “The Federalist

* “Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.” (https://www.mediamatters.org/charlie-kirk/charlie-kirk-goes-unhinged-racist-rant-prowling-blacks-go-around-fun-go-target-white) Thanks to Zeteo(https://substack.com/@teamzeteo)

* “They[Black Women]'re coming out, and they're saying, 'I'm only here because of affirmative action.' Yeah, we know. You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person's slot to go be taken somewhat seriously." (https://x.com/patriottakes/status/1679829904026730496?s=20) Thanks to Zeteo(https://substack.com/@teamzeteo)

* “You[trans people]’re an abomination to God.” (https://x.com/RightWingWatch/status/1701259614077989121) Thanks to Zeteo(https://substack.com/@teamzeteo)

We must document the real Charlie Kirk, not to demonize him but to confront his ugly, stupid, dangerous, and vile ideas.

We must respect that Charlie Kirk was a person capable of grievous error, but even supporting fascism does not justify someone’s murder. It does not even justify them getting “punched”.

We must resist with joy, passion, learning, intelligence, cunning, and as much compassion as we can muster. We must TRY to be nice. But we must resist fascism and also go beyond resistance to advocate for a state and a society that works to guarantee food, shelter, healthcare, education, opportunity, and caring attention for all. (Caring attention sometimes requires confrontation. Not violence.)

10 replies
106 more comments...

