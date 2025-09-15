I see the world as a parent. Before my children were born, I was judgmental. After fifteen years with kids, I look at dads and moms and think “Wow, they are doing a good job.”
I just had a moment like that in Ukraine, talking about drone warfare. I was in Kyiv, on St. Michael’s Square, recording a video about the work we have done these last three years to raise funds for drone defense, a system that is protecting Ukrainians right now. Passersby knew what I was talking about; the worst drone attack on Kyiv had taken place just a few days before.
To my left I sensed a presence. It was a family: mom and dad, boy of about six. When the filming was done, the mom came over to say a friendly word. As I smiled goodbye to the three of them, I saw the message on her son’s t-shirt:
Always be kind.
War and parenting are close. Children are killed and parents live on. Parents are killed and children live on.
In this war, some Ukrainian children live on in Russia: kidnapped and handed over to Russian families to be russified. Their re-education is a darkness of this war. Children in Russia are militarized from elementary school.
Three years ago I was talking to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelens’kyi, about freedom; he spoke of that subject in terms of parenting, recalling his own parents, referring elliptically to his children. Trying to find a way to express the abnormality of Russian military parades for small children, he said: “kids just want to go to McDonald’s!” The experienced dad was talking. And taking your kids for fast food is OK parenting. Though perhaps not as good as the t-shirt:
Always be kind.
It is hard to be a kid. And it is hard to be a parent. And covid made everything harder. And when I read the t-shirt and caught the boy’s eye I thought: yes, his whole life, assuming he has been here in Kyiv, has been covid and air raids. The full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022, so for Ukrainian kids there was no gap between germs and bombs. Millions of Ukrainian boy and girls still have some or all of their school days on line, because the Russians fire rockets and drones at schools. It takes time to adapt basements and build new schools underground.
In Ukraine, and in other war zones, and amidst other catastrophes and difficulties, parents raise children, or mourn them. And what is to admire, or what I admire at least, is parenting that teaches children how to be with others, how to do things, and also how to imagine a world that is different than this one, that is better. It is a challenge, not an escape, to teach:
Always be kind.
I filmed that message about drones after returning to Kyiv from visits to various points on the front. Facing an enemy that fights without restrictions, left in the lurch by allies, living with extremes, Ukrainian soldiers have much to say about the moral construction of the world, and it has an eloquence that goes beyond any one slogan. In Dnipro I was talking to an infantryman serving in Pokrovsk. His picture was taken. He said “Maybe I can smile when this is over.”
We will not always be kind. There are times when we cannot be kind. There are other good things besides kindness, and we have to make choices. And often we are weak, or flummoxed, or exhausted.
But that word “always,” on a boy’s chest in the middle of a city that has been pounded for three years, has to be there, as a reminder that ideals are ideals, and that they are part of reality. “Sometimes be kind” doesn’t quite do it.
It matters that Ukraine has not fought the war the way that Russia has. The Russian approach has been criminal from the beginning: the invasion itself was illegal, and the kidnappings and bombings of civilians are war crimes, as is the systematic terror and executions in occupied terrains. We are educated by this, sadly: too often we look at the ruins of a building in Ukraine or elsewhere and think that this is simply war.
But that is not the case. War can be fought in different ways. It matters that Russia tortures its prisoners of war and that Ukraine does not.
I have friends who have survived Russian captivity. I don’t want to speak for them. I only want to say that the words they choose for themselves, when they find them, have to do with what came before, with how they were taught, with ideas of right and wrong.
Always be kind.
Does kindness seem like a naive message during a war of extermination? Not to me. I admire friendly parents and kind children in the best of times, and I will admire them in the worst of times.
To defend you have to have something to defend. It will always be out of reach, but it matters whether or not you are reaching, or teaching others to reach.
Thinking about... is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Always be kind” in Kyiv is a child’s resistance against a world that teaches conquest before compassion.
Kindness here isn’t weakness. It’s survival. And parenting in war isn’t just noble, it’s revolutionary.
Thank you!
Too many of our fellow persons and fellow citizens are being swept into an elevation of fascism which is the glorification of violence and the domination of the weak by "the strong". Remarkably, the people who do this are not always those who love committing violence, but those who feel vulnerable and who believe (tragically and wrongly) that bullies and fascists will protect *them* if they are enthusiastically subservient to those who threaten terror and brutality.
All these people must be confronted with as much compassion as possible, and NEVER with violence. Force is only justified in response to an immediate and ongoing attack on someone. And even then it must be measured and proportional to the actual (not the imagined) immediate assault.
Too many people are working to make Kirk the Horst Wessel of American fascism.
Here is part of the legacy of Charlie Kirk: his own words.
*******
- “We made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s.” AmericaFest, December 2023 (a Turning Point USA event)
- “MLK was awful … He’s not a good person. He said one good thing he actually didn’t believe.” AmericaFest, December 2023 (a Turning Point USA event)
- “Death penalties should be public, rapid, and televised.” Wikipedia (French edition), in a panel episode of The Charlie Kirk Show / ThoughtCrime (Feb 2024)
- “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” April 2023, at a Turning Point USA event in Salt Lake City
- “There's not much you can do, folks. You have a government that hates you, you have a traitor as the president. Buy weapons, I keep on saying that. Buy weapons. Buy ammo. if you go into a public place, bring a gun with you and if you live in a state that doesn't allow you to do it, I got nothing for you, man. Thank goodness in Arizona we can carry and we carry.” — October 12, 2023 — The Charlie Kirk Show (Salem Radio Networks)
- “Investigate first, define the crimes later” should be the order of the day. And for even the most minor of offenses, the rule should be: no charity, no goodwill, no mercy.”— How Should Republicans Respond To Fulton County? Indict The Left BY: CHARLIE KIRK ,AUGUST 15, 2023 in “The Federalist
* “Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.” (https://www.mediamatters.org/charlie-kirk/charlie-kirk-goes-unhinged-racist-rant-prowling-blacks-go-around-fun-go-target-white) Thanks to Zeteo(https://substack.com/@teamzeteo)
* “They[Black Women]'re coming out, and they're saying, 'I'm only here because of affirmative action.' Yeah, we know. You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person's slot to go be taken somewhat seriously." (https://x.com/patriottakes/status/1679829904026730496?s=20) Thanks to Zeteo(https://substack.com/@teamzeteo)
* “You[trans people]’re an abomination to God.” (https://x.com/RightWingWatch/status/1701259614077989121) Thanks to Zeteo(https://substack.com/@teamzeteo)
We must document the real Charlie Kirk, not to demonize him but to confront his ugly, stupid, dangerous, and vile ideas.
We must respect that Charlie Kirk was a person capable of grievous error, but even supporting fascism does not justify someone’s murder. It does not even justify them getting “punched”.
We must resist with joy, passion, learning, intelligence, cunning, and as much compassion as we can muster. We must TRY to be nice. But we must resist fascism and also go beyond resistance to advocate for a state and a society that works to guarantee food, shelter, healthcare, education, opportunity, and caring attention for all. (Caring attention sometimes requires confrontation. Not violence.)