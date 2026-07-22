Thinking about...

Thinking about...

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Kit Flynn's avatar
Kit Flynn
17h

As a trained historian, I so appreciate your first lecture describing what history can and cannot do. I have always felt that knowledge of history is essential so your lecture fell on very happy ears.

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Johan's avatar
Johan
17hEdited

Thank you for posting these.

The strongest move here is the doubling: they tried to break the imperial order and they took it to the extreme. Both. That is the tell.

Because the two are one act. Lenin named imperialism the highest stage and built one. Hitler cursed Versailles and wanted a continent to settle. The anti-imperial pose was never the opposite of empire. It was the delivery system for the maximal version.

They applied law only to themselves…similar to how you have stated this. Empire is not territory. It is jurisdiction with a border drawn through the human race, the place where law becomes optional.

The totalitarians did not abolish that border. They moved it inward, and erased the outside entirely.

🐌 Johan

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