A World of Empire
Lecture two of my new lecture series: "Hitler and Stalin Today."
Welcome to the second lecture of my new lecture series, “Hitler and Stalin Today.”
This lecture is titled “A World of Empire.”
Totalitarianism did not emerge from nowhere. It was a response to the world of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and more particularly to the empires that Europeans had created during the previous four or five centuries. To understand the aims of Hitler and other fascists, of Lenin and Stalin, we must first understand the world in which they matured, one in which Europeans dominated others and applied law only to themselves. In some ways the fascists and the Leninists sought to break this world order, in that they wanted to transcend other empires; in some ways they took imperial practices to a radical extreme.
Below are the readings that go along with this week.
Thank you for engaging with these lectures. I hope you enjoy them.
Below are some more of my works if you’d be interested in reading:
As a trained historian, I so appreciate your first lecture describing what history can and cannot do. I have always felt that knowledge of history is essential so your lecture fell on very happy ears.
Thank you for posting these.
The strongest move here is the doubling: they tried to break the imperial order and they took it to the extreme. Both. That is the tell.
Because the two are one act. Lenin named imperialism the highest stage and built one. Hitler cursed Versailles and wanted a continent to settle. The anti-imperial pose was never the opposite of empire. It was the delivery system for the maximal version.
They applied law only to themselves…similar to how you have stated this. Empire is not territory. It is jurisdiction with a border drawn through the human race, the place where law becomes optional.
The totalitarians did not abolish that border. They moved it inward, and erased the outside entirely.
🐌 Johan