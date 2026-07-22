Welcome to the second lecture of my new lecture series, “Hitler and Stalin Today.”

This lecture is titled “A World of Empire.”

Totalitarianism did not emerge from nowhere. It was a response to the world of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and more particularly to the empires that Europeans had created during the previous four or five centuries. To understand the aims of Hitler and other fascists, of Lenin and Stalin, we must first understand the world in which they matured, one in which Europeans dominated others and applied law only to themselves. In some ways the fascists and the Leninists sought to break this world order, in that they wanted to transcend other empires; in some ways they took imperial practices to a radical extreme.

Below are the readings that go along with this week.

Colonization: A Global History, p. 1-23

Black Skin, White Masks, Ch. 5

Thank you for engaging with these lectures. I hope you enjoy them.

Below are some more of my works if you’d be interested in reading:

On Freedom

On Tyranny