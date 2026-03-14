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Sarah Meiklejohn's avatar
Sarah Meiklejohn
14h

Thank you, Tim. The removal of books from libraries has been painful for me to read about and hear about. You explain the importance of books in our lives and to our society beautifully. This administration is trying to rewrite history by what they allow journalists to write and by the banning of books we see across the country. Thank you.

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Stephen Schiff's avatar
Stephen Schiff
13h

A wonderful and uplifting column, reminding us at once of the power of books and the nearly incomprehensible evil being faced by the Ukrainian people. A degree of evil that our own regime seeks to emulate. Stand up and speak out! Resist!

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